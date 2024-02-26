Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

