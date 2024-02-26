ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. 3,660,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,347. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439,896 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,536,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.