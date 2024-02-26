Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $77.40. 1,641,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

