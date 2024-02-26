Operose Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,535.16 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.