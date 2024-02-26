Operose Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

