Operose Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 244.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

