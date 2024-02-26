Operose Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $256.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

