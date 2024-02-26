Operose Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 193.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 255,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

