Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 637,401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of EFAX opened at $40.43 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

