Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $200.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.