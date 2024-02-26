Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

