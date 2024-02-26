Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

