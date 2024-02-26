Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,240 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.75 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

