Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

