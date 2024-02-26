Operose Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

