Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

CDNS opened at $305.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $259.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

