Oppenheimer Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

