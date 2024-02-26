Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

