Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cannae by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cannae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cannae by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

