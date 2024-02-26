Orchid Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 9% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $125.91 million and $11.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

