Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director David Smith Purchases 10,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.

TSE:OR traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.98. 173,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,107. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

