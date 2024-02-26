PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

