Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

