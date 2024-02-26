Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

