Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

