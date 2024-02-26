Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 329 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $86.00 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,586,031 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

