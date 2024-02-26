Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $198,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,838,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $345,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

