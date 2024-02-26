Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.90 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

