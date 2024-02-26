Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.
KMB stock opened at $121.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.
In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
