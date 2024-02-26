Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

