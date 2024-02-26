Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

CMG opened at $2,646.72 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,395.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,129.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.