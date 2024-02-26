Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 374,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

