Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

PFIS opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.