Peter Wright Acquires 235,000 Shares of Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wright bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,625.00 ($11,519.61).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Peter Wright bought 110,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$9,680.00 ($6,326.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of mineral concentrates. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,600 hectares located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

