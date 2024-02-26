Peter Wright Acquires 235,000 Shares of Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1Get Free Report) insider Peter Wright bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$17,625.00 ($11,519.61).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Peter Wright bought 110,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$9,680.00 ($6,326.80).

Greenwing Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

About Greenwing Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of mineral concentrates. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,600 hectares located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greenwing Resources (ASX:GW1)

