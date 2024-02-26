Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 45.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 435.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 866,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $90.24. 1,350,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,496. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

