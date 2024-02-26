Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $138.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.21.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

