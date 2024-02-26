Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PNW stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

