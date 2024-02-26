Piper Sandler Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $225.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 219,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,689. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 121.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

