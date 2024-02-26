Piper Sandler Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $103.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

