Piper Sandler Increases Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $15.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 629,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

