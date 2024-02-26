Piper Sandler Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $47.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

