Piper Sandler Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

EXFY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 41,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $73,377.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,346,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,754.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 196,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,294 shares of company stock valued at $995,208. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

