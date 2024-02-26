PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

PodcastOne Stock Down 4.8 %

PODC stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. PodcastOne has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

