Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $166.24 million and approximately $8,302.30 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00132580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16894174 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,214.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

