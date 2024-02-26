POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4683 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

POSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. POSCO has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 264.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

