Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Premier has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Premier by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Premier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

