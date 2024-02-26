Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 459,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,495,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 459,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,495,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,334 shares of company stock worth $11,999,673 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of U stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Get Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.