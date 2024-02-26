Primecap Management Co. CA Has $10.56 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PROS were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRO

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.