Primecap Management Co. CA Has $45.24 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,024,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 137.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $258.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.63. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.