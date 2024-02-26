Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $56,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

